Live Now
Watch WAVY News 10 Today
1  of  11
Closings & Delays
Accomack County Public Schools Albemarle School Bertie County Public Schools Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Gates County Public Schools Hertford County Public Schools Northampton County Public Schools (VA) Northampton County Schools (NC) Perquimans County Public Schools Southampton Academy Victory Christian School

Va. legislators vote to end Lee-Jackson Day holiday

Virginia Politics

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, VA – AUGUST 23: A statue of Confederate General Thomas Jonathan “Stonewall” Jackson, unveild in 1919, stands at the intersection of Monument Avenue and North Boulevard August 23, 2017 in Richmond, Virginia. Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney’s Monument Avenue Commission — composed of academics, historians and community leaders –will include an examination of the removal or relocation of some or all of the city’s Confederate statues, which depict Civil War Gens. Robert E. Lee, J.E.B. Stuart and Stonewall Jackson; President of the Confederacy Jefferson Davis; and Confederate naval commander Matthew Fontaine Maury. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia House advanced legislation to scrap the state’s Lee-Jackson holiday celebrating two Confederate generals. The Democratic-led House voted Thursday to pass legislation that would make Election Day a state holiday instead of Lee-Jackson Day.

The Senate has already passed its version of the legislation. Both chambers must sign off on legislation before it goes to the governor for approval. Lee-Jackson Day, established over 100 years ago, is observed annually on the Friday preceding the third Monday in January. It honors Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson, both native Virginians.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories