Va. lawmakers at odds over legislative hearing on Fairfax allegations

RICHMOND, VA – FEBRUARY 07: Virginia Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax presides over the Senate at the Virginia State Capitol, February 7, 2019 in Richmond, Virginia.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — House Republicans in Virginia urged Democratic leadership Tuesday to hold hearings on the sexual assault allegations made against Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax during the special legislative session on gun control scheduled for July. In their response, House Democrats said they have offered multiple opportunities to discuss a bipartisan effort, but they will not take part in “political games.”

In February, two different women accused Fairfax of sexually assaulting them before he was elected as Virginia’s lieutenant governor.

Del. Robert B. Bell sent a letter to House Minority Leader Del. Eileen Filler-Corn asking for the hearings to take place during the special session in July. Del. Bell writes, “I wish to renew my offer for truly bipartisan hearings.”

“I write to you once again following the pleas from Dr. Vanessa Tyson and Meredith Watson to testify concerning what happened to them and giving them a public forum in which to be heard,” Del. Bell wrote.

Del. Filler-Corn responded to Del. Bell in a letter of her own Tuesday. Filler-Corn laid out several attempts to communicate with Republicans on conducting a bipartisan hearing.

“Since February, House Democrats have made multiple attempts to negotiate with House Republicans in a good faith, bipartisan effort. Each time, House Republicans have manipulated the situation into a political show, choosing to respond in press conferences and media statements rather than directly to us,” Filler-Corn wrote in a letter to Bell.

Lauren Burke, Lt. Gov. Fairfax’s spokesperson, sent 8News a statement regarding the latest calls from Virginia’s Republicans for a legislative hearing into the allegations. Burke repeated calls for criminal investigations to be opened into the allegations and questioned the motive behind House Republicans renewed calls for a hearing.

“A Republican show trial during an election year is not an investigation that will reveal the truth. Speaker Cox and Del. Rob Bell’s goals are to embarrass the Democratic party in an election year and avoid talking about reducing gun violence and the NRA’s control over the GOP,” the statement read.

The full statement from Fairfax’s office can be found below: