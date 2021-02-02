Va. House votes to make new Office of Civil Rights permanent in AG’s office

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia House of Delegates voted Monday night to make a new Civil Rights Office in the Office of Attorney General permanent.

Attorney General Mark Herring, who announced the creation of the office last month, called it a “big moment in Virginia’s long and continuing journey to live up to its promise of equality for all.”

The bill was sponsored by Herring and House Majority Leader Charniele Herring.

“Every Virginian has the right to live free from discrimination, and free from the fear that they might be denied an opportunity or treated differently because of who they are, what they look like, how they worship, or whom them love,” AG Herring said in a press release. “I created the Office of Civil Rights to enhance and centralize our ongoing work to protect, defend, and expand Virginians’ civil rights, and to make sure Virginians know that, as their attorney general, I will always stand up and fight for them if they encounter discrimination. By making this office a permanent part of the OAG, we are showing Virginians that we have turned the page on a past when attorneys general either ignored, or actually fought against, the civil rights of the people they were supposed to serve.”

The new office includes thirteen staff members, including seven attorneys.

“Virginians should be proud to know that protection and expansion of civil rights will now be a permanent part of the mission of the Office of Attorney General,” said Majority Leader Herring. “Attorney General Herring’s creation of the Office of Civil Rights showed real vision and a commitment to justice, and with this new law, we are ensuing that commitment will endure. We’ve come a long way from the days when Virginia’s attorney general went all the way to the Supreme Court to keep people like me out of our public schools, or to tell us who we could or couldn’t marry. The Office of Civil Rights will be a powerful, and now, a permanent force for good in our Commonwealth, and I am so proud to have helped make it happen.”