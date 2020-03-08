Va. House, Senate pass bill legalizing casinos in five cities including Norfolk, Portsmouth

Both Portsmouth (L) and Norfolk (R) have proposals to build resort style casinos. (Provided Photos/WAVY-TV)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia House and Senate voted to pass a bill, HB 4, legalizing casinos in several cities.

The Senate conference took place Saturday and moved forward after a 27-12 vote. Less than 24 hours later, the house approved the same bill proposed by Sen. Louis Lucas on a 60-35 vote.

The five cities included in the bill are Portsmouth, Richmond, Norfolk, Danville, and Bristol.

The bill requires each eligible host city to hold a referendum on the question of whether to allow casino gaming in the city and, with the exception of the City of Richmond, to hold such referendum at the November 2020 general election.

Sen. Lucas (D-11) says legalizing casino gambling could give economically distressed areas a much-needed boost.

