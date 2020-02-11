Va. House passes bill to legalize casino gambling in Portsmouth, Norfolk

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The House of Delegates has voted to legalize casino gambling in five Virginia cities, including Norfolk and Portsmouth, pending voter referendums in each of the cities.

House Bill 4, sponsored by Delegate Barry Knight (R-Virginia Beach), passed with a 61-33 vote on Tuesday afternoon. It also OKs casinos in Richmond, Danville and Bristol.

A similar bill sponsored by State Senator Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth) is also expected to go before the Senate.

On Tuesday the Senate also joined the House in banning “skill” or “gray” machines, which critics argued would take away millions in profits from the Virginia Lottery.