VA General Assembly establishes the Asian American and Pacific Islander Caucus

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – Members of the Virginia General Assembly will hold a virtual press conference to announce the development of the Asian American and Pacific Islander

Caucus (VAAPIC).

Founding members of VAAPIC will describe the mission of the new legislative caucus and explain how they and their partners will hold listening sessions and develop a policy agenda for the upcoming legislative session.

The press conference announcing the caucus will be Friday, March 26 at 10 a.m.

The following members of the Virginia House of Delegates and State Senate will be in attendance:

Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, Speaker of the House

Senator Ghazala Hashmi (SD10, Chesterfield)

Delegate Mark L. Keam (HD35, Fairfax)

Delegate Kathy KL Tran (HD42, Fairfax)

Delegate Kelly K. Convirs-Fowler (HD21, Virginia Beach)

Delegate Suhas Subramanyam (HD87, Loudoun)

Last week, in response to the tragic mass murders of Asian Americans in Atlanta, many legislators joined together to condemn the continuing violence against the AAPI communities.

In addition, March 26 is a National Day of Action and Healing to #StopAsianHate.