Va. delegate, activists want to ban handheld cellphones while driving

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond lawmaker and activists are trying to push legislation through that could ban handheld cellphone use while driving statewide.

Delegate Jeff Bourne is teaming up with Drive Smart Virginia and Virginia Partners for Safe Driving to ask the House and Senate to pass his bill.

A recent study found Virginia was one of 11 states considered behind in driving safety laws.

The ban is similar to the one that just passed in the City of Richmond. According to the bill, you can still use Bluetooth and similar devices but you can’t hold your phone while driving.

Virginia Tech took a look at the dangers of distracted driving and found that eight out of 10 crashes involve a distracted driver. The study also found that texting while driving increased the risk of a crash by 20 times.