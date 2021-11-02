Del. Chris Hurst pulled over after reports of vandalized political signs in Radford, authorities say; Hurst’s opponent responds

RADFORD, Va. (WFXR) — According to authorities, Del. Chris Hurst — who is running for reelection to the Virginia House of Delegates’ 12th District — was stopped Monday night following an incident involving campaign signs in Radford.

Radford City Sheriff Mark Armentrout told WFXR News that a deputy noticed a woman pulling up, turning over, and messing with campaign signs over at the Radford Rec Center and then getting into a vehicle around 10 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 1.

After the deputy contacted the Radford Police Department about the woman, authorities pulled over the vehicle and discovered that Hurst was driving, the sheriff says.

According to Armentrout, the delegate was given a notification for driving on a suspended license.

There is no word yet if the woman is facing charges in connection with this incident. However, it is against state law to illegally remove or vandalize campaign signs.

According to the department, shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 1, a Radford deputy notified police about a possible vandalism in progress near a polling precinct in the city.

Police say the deputy initiated a traffic stop and requested assistance from the department.

When the officer arrived, authorities say that officer identified both people involved in the incident, took a statement from the deputy, and confirmed several political signs were damaged at the original location.

Armentrout told WFXR News that the other person involved in the incident was Emily Frentress, but could not confirm her connection to Hurst.

At the request of Radford City Police Chief Jeff Dodson, the department says the matter has been transferred to Virginia State Police.

When WFXR News reached out to Virginia State Police about whether Hurst was involved in the vandalism incident, they said they could not comment on any inquiry about an investigation related to any elected official.

Meanwhile, Hurst’s opponent in the race for the House of Delegates’ 12th District, Jason Ballard, shared the following statement about the incident with WFXR News:

“I am deeply disappointed that Chris Hurst has decided to end his campaign in such a reckless way. His latest misstep is yet another reason why he doesn’t deserve another term as Delegate. I, on the other hand, will remain laser focused on the issues that matter most to the people of the 12th District. I will always strive to set a good and positive example for my children and the fine people of the New River Valley.” Jason Ballard, candidate for 12th District delegate

WFXR News has reached out to Hurst and the Radford Police Department about this incident, but has yet to hear back.