U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz joins Glenn Youngkin’s campaign in Hampton Roads

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, on the fifth day of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz is joining Virginia gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin’s campaign in Hampton Roads.

The Texas senator will join Youngkin at the Hunt Club Farm in Virginia Beach Thursday afternoon, May 6.

The event will be held from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Youngkin announced his run for Virginia governor back in late January.

Youngkin, the former CEO of the Carlyle Group, and his wife Suzanne created Virginia Ready when the coronavirus pandemic hit Virginia. The multifaceted nonprofit aims to connect people looking for jobs with training programs to gain new skills, and then with companies looking to hire. Roughly 2,000 Virginians have used the program, preparing for a new career and new life.

Youngkin grew up in both Virginia Beach and Richmond and has lived in Northern Virginia for the last 26 years.

Youngkin joins a broad field running for governor including former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, former state delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy, and tech entrepreneur Pete Snyder.