Virginia’s voter registration deadline extended until Oct. 15

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginians now have until 11:59 p.m. Thursday, October 15 to register to vote, both in-person and online.

A lawsuit was heard in court Wednesday seeking to extend Virginia’s voter registration deadline. This comes after the state’s Department of Election’s online portal was shut down for more than five hours on Tuesday — the last day to register to vote.

A group led by the New Virginia Majority Educational Fund filed the lawsuit seeking to extend Virginia’s voter registration deadline through Oct.15.

Judge Gibney approved the extension and thanked lawyers for working efficiently and well. The Department of Elections is expected to release news of the motion by 11:30 a.m.