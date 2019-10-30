Truth Tracker: In redrawn district now favoring Democrats, Jenkins faces longtime incumbent Jones

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side is tracking the truth in two commercials in the House of Delegates District 76 race covering all of Suffolk and a part of Chesapeake.

There’s lots of attention in this race that was previously considered a safe Republican district. Now, court-ordered redistricting flipped the district from 23% African-American to 45% African-American.

The change in voter demographics has caused the district to lean more toward Democrats, meaning it favors challenger Clinton Jenkins.

Jenkins owns, rents and sells homes, and is also the chairman of the 3rd Congressional District for the Democratic Party of Virginia.

He is well-funded and his most recent finance report shows he had receipts of $398,423 from Oct. 1 to Oct. 24 this year. He has received $189,683 from the House Democratic Caucus and $30,254 from the Democratic Party of Virginia. They believe he can win and that it could help turn the House of Delegates over to Democrats. If he wins, it would be one of the big political stories of election day Tuesday.

Jenkins faces longtime Del. Chris Jones, who is chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, which decides where state money goes.

While Jones is the incumbent, he received about $140,000 less than Jenkins during the first 24 days of October. The House Republican Campaign Committee gave Jones $50,000.

A Jenkins political commercial states: “Don’t be fooled. Suffolk just can’t trust Republican Chris Jones.”

10 On Your Side met with Jones and asked him “Can they trust you?”

His answer? “Absolutely, I’ve been a pharmacist for decades.”

It’s true: Jones’ political career spans 34 years and he’s never lost an election.

“My opponent has name recognition. I don’t have that. I’m just some kid off the block,” Jenkins told 10 On Your Side.

The interview with Jones’s Democrat challenger Jenkins almost didn’t happen. At first, his campaign manager Derek McDonald denied access to Jenkins, so 10 On Your Side showed up at Jenkins’s campaign headquarters in downtown Suffolk demanding an interview.

10 On Your Side asked McDonald if there is any time Jenkins could give 30 minutes for an interview.

“At this point, no,” McDonald said.

When 10 On Your Side asked why Jenkins could not be made available, McDonald said it was because we are a week out from election day. 10 On Your Side acknowledged the nearing election date, adding that it was important to talk about campaign commercials and find out where Jenkins stands on the issues.

McDonald then said he would look at the schedule and see what he could arrange. Not long after, 10 On Your Side received a call from Jenkins.

Jenkins is lodging a fierce campaign on television. His commercial says a federal judge called his opponent, Jones, the “architect” of a 2011 redistricting plan that violated the constitution.

That is true: Jones was the architect, but there was strong bipartisan support for the plan. Legislators on both sides were in agreement in the House and Senate. Jones has the final votes listed: 80 out of 100 voted for it. Over 25 Democrats, and 11 to 13 members of the black caucus voted for the bill, he said.

The Jenkins commercial accuses the Jones plan of putting voters in districts based on the color of their skin. That is true, but one of the guiding principles of redistricting includes making majority-minority districts or minority-influence districts. 10 On Your Side pointed out to Jenkins that many African-Americans were in support of the redistricting plan, but he said he would “have to research that.”

It is also true that the plan was the only bipartisan redistricting plan that made it through the General Assembly. Jenkins questioned what other options were on the table.

The Jenkins commercial says the Washington Post called Jones the leader in the fight against Medicaid expansion. Jones did vote against the expansion, as did many other Republicans, but he said his main concern was how to pay for it.

“I admit I voted against the Medicaid bill because then-Gov. McAuliffe said it was ‘free money’ and he had no thought on responsibility and how we will pay for it,” Jones told 10 On Your Side.

Jones’s own ad discusses Medicaid too and says he “voted to expand Medicaid in a responsible way.” It’s true, Jones voted “yes” only after budget safeguards were agreed upon by Gov. Ralph Northam. Jones said they sat down and worked through the issues with work requirements, hospitals paying for it and reforms. Then he voted in favor of expansion.

Jenkins is adamant he is right on this issue.

“Look, they changed their position after the 2017 elections when Medicaid expansions started having impacts on the elections and they were losing,” Jenkins said.

In 2017, Republicans nearly lost control of the House of Delegates by losing 15 seats to Democrats. The new vote on Medicaid came after that in 2018.

Jones’s commercial added that he increased funding for women’s shelters and he voted to improve Virginia’s mental health system. As chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, Jones got $3 million for community health centers, $6.1 million for free clinics, $13.6 million for domestic violence programs and $1.2 million for sexual assault crisis centers, all of which is found in the budgets of the years he was chairman of appropriations.