Trump endorses Scott Taylor for Congress in Virginia

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — President Donald Trump publically announced via Twitter that he is endorsing Scott Taylor for Congress in Virginia.

The former Republican Congressman has announced that he is running to win back his old U.S. House seat for Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District in the primary election scheduled for June 23.

This election will determine which candidates will be on the ballot during the November 3, 2020 election for the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives.

Initially, Taylor was planning to run against U.S. Senator Mark Warner, but now he is abandoning that campaign.

“We are announcing today that I am going to be back in the race. We are going to take the seat back,” Taylor said in an interview with WAVY back in January.

Taylor lost his seat to Luria in 2018 when she won with 51.1% of the vote to his 48.9%.

One main reason for the run is Luria’s vote to impeach Trump.

“The impeachment is the big issue. It is disgraceful [Luria] using her military background to justify an empty impeachment, which has taken away from the needs of the district and the country,” he said.

.@ScottTaylorVA is a fighter for Virginia, and we need him back in Congress! He served our Country as a Navy SEAL, and he is Strong on the Border, Military, and the Second Amendment. Scott has my Complete and Total Endorsement! #VA02 https://t.co/MnRy98uKGI — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2020

