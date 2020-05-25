Resources

WAVY.com Voter Guide

Virginia May Election Candidates

Political News

Virginia Politics

Tomorrow is the voter registration deadline for Virginia’s June primary election

Virginia Politics

by: Amelia Heymann

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2018, file photo, voters cast their ballots, in Gates Mills, Ohio. An Associated Press review has found that thousands of Ohio voters were held up or stymied in their efforts to get absentee ballots by mail in 2018’s general election because of a missing or mismatched signature on their ballot application. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The June Primary Election is right around the corner and so is the deadline to register to vote.

The last day to register to vote for next month’s primaries is tomorrow, May 26. You can register to vote or update your voter information on the Virginia Department of Election’s website.

The June primaries are June 23. The deadline to request an absentee ballot to be mailed to you is Tuesday, June 16. You can apply online or in-person at your local registrar’s office.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories