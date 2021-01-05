Three Virginia GOP delegates sign letter asking VP Pence to nullify the state’s certified election results

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — Three Republican Virginia delegates signed a letter asking Vice President Mike Pence to nullify the commonwealth’s certified election results.

Del. Dave LaRock (R-Loudon) tells 8News he plans to send the vice president the letter Tuesday night–the eve prior to Pence presiding over the electoral college certification in Congress.

The letter shows two co-signers, Del. Mark Cole (R-Fauquier) and Del. Ronnie Campbell (R-Lexington), requesting “a stay of any designation of Presidential Electors from our state until such time as a comprehensive forensic audit of the November 3, 2020, election has taken place to determine the actual winner.”

President-elect Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump by over 450,000 votes in Virginia–more than 10 percent of the final tally, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.

The letter follows news a string of Republican Congressional members plan to contest the results of the 2020 presidential election, during the final certification process.

Signed under the appearance of LaRock’s official Virginia House of Delegates letterhead, the document states the delegates question the validity of a new state election law passed during the 2020 session of the General Assembly, and signed by Governor Ralph Northam; calling the law unconstitutional.

The law expanded Virginia voters’ ability to vote absentee through mail-in ballots.

The delegates also say they “have received written correspondence from most of the 133 registrars in Virginia,” alleging “clear consensus among them that the last-minute changes to election law…” “…were communicated poorly, required significant additional labor to execute, came with little additional funding, and greatly compromised the ability of registrars to conduct the 2020 election.

8News asked LaRock to provide written proof of this claim, and he has not yet responded by the publication of this report.

LaRock said Tuesday night he “circulated it [the letter] to Republican legislators this afternoon, two others have signed on so far, and I anticipate others would if given more time. I intend to send it to Vice President Pence this evening.”

