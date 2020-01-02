Packed public hearing in Suffolk; residents voice concerns on governor’s proposed budget

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia teachers, school staff and community supporters are rallying Thursday in Suffolk.

They are gathered outside a public hearing on Governor Ralph Northam’s proposed biennial state budget, which is being held at ODU’s VMAS Center.

It’s among four public hearings being held Thursday across Virginia and the only one in Hampton Roads.

Attendance is high in Suffolk.

According to 10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox, who is covering Thursday’s hearing and rally, there are between 75 and 80 people signed up to speak. They will each get three minutes and will be discussing a wide range of issues, including education.

Among the speakers is James Fedderman, the Vice President of the Virginia Education Association (VEA).

“We are asking for increased funding in the governor’s biennial budget. In the first year he is proposing 0% and in the second year 3% and that doesn’t even cover the cost of inflation,” said Fedderman.

He said the VEA is expecting the democrats to do a lot for education in this year’s General Assembly. “It is an expectation, not an option,” said Fedderman.

The General Assembly sessions begin next Wednesday.

Melanie Cornelisse with Moms Demand Action wants more funding for gun safety programs, another big issue this year. “We are hoping that our elected officials will support gun safety laws and support these kind of intervention and gun violence prevention programs,” said Cornelisse.

Sen. Louise Lucas (D-VA), outgoing Republican Delegate Chris Stolle and Sen. Tommy Norment (R-VA) are some of the local leaders expected to be in attendance.

Again, WAVY’s Andy Fox is there and will have complete coverage throughout the day on WAVY News 10 beginning at 4 p.m. and here on WAVY.com

A public session in Suffolk today shows the political divide coming up in the start of the General Assembly Session Wednesday. Tonight beginning at four the concerns residents have on the Governor’s proposed budget. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/sVbcU3eJ9K — Andy Fox (@AndyFoxWAVY) January 2, 2020

Tune in to WAVY News 10 for more coverage and stay up-to-date through the WAVY News App and on WAVY.com.