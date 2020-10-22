Taylor and Luria to face off in second debate Thursday in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Two candidates in Virginia’s hotly-contested 2nd Congressional District race will face off Thursday afternoon in their second and final debate before Election Day.

The race is a rematch, after Democrat Elaine Luria unseated Republican Scott Taylor just two years ago.

The Hampton Roads Chamber is hosting the debate, which is set to start after 12:15 p.m. at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Marriott. WAVY will stream it live here online and on Facebook.

The two participated in their first debate earlier this week.

A recent poll from Christopher Newport University’s Wason Center for Public Policy shows Luria is up by 7 points over Taylor. She’s leading big among women, Black and independent voters. The poll’s responses show Taylor is burdened by his 2018 campaign’s election fraud scandal.

The same poll shows former Vice President Joe Biden is up by 9 points on President Donald Trump. President Trump, who endorsed Taylor earlier this year, won the district by just 3% in 2016.

Luria and Taylor aren’t the only candidates running. David Foster will be on the ballot as an independent. However, he will not be part of Thursday’s debate.

10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox will be covering the event. Look for his updates coming up.

Latest Posts: