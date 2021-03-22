State officials call on Attorney General Merrick Garland to close ‘ghost gun’ loophole

FILE – In this Aug. 29, 2017, file photo, an ATF agent poses with homemade rifles, or “ghost guns,” at an ATF field office in Glendale, Calif. California’s attorney general is suing the Trump administration in an effort to crack down on so-called “ghost guns” that can be built from parts with little ability to track or regulate the owner. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — A coalition of 18 attorneys general have sent a letter calling on U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to close the loophole that allows citizens to acquire “ghost guns.”



The said loophole is in the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearm’s (ATF) interpretation of the federal Gun Control Act (GCA) which allows criminals, domestic abusers, and other prohibited purchasers of firearms to evade common-sense gun laws and purchase 80 percent receivers, which can be easily assembled into un-serialized and untraceable ghost guns.

A gun is no longer a ghost gun when a serial number is engraved in the gun. The number makes the gun traceable.

Along with Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring, the letter is also signed by Attorneys of General from Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawai’i, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington.

From the 1980s through the early 2000s, ATF classified the core components of handguns and rifles—frames and receivers—as “firearms” subject to federal regulation if the components could be quickly and easily converted into functioning guns.

In 2015, the ATF reversed course. Without offering any explanation for changing its position, ATF issued an interpretive rule stating that these rifle receivers and handgun frames were not considered firearms. As a result of this unlawful misinterpretation, an industry has sprung up in which unlicensed online retailers sell nearly-complete guns directly to consumers.

Ghost guns typically start as “80 percent receivers” that are often sold in kits without background checks. Currently, ATF’s incorrect interpretation allows 80 percent of receiver kits to be sold online and at gun shows throughout the country without background checks.



Ghost guns are not required to use serial numbers, making them untraceable by law enforcement after being assembled.

The Attorneys General are calling on U.S. Attorney General Garland to issue a new interpretation of the Gun Control Act that will include 80 percent receivers in the category of firearms that require background checks.