Some VB elected officials stand with local law enforcement on qualified immunity

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Across America, protesters have called for more law enforcement accountability since the death of George Floyd.

The Senate has approved police reform legislation on a range of different tactics from chokeholds to no-knock search warrants.

The police reform bill would require the state to adopt standards that expand what an officer can be decertified for, including misconduct.

One bill that was approved by the House but struck down by a Senate committee proposed eliminating qualified immunity for police officers — which caused leaders in Virginia Beach to take a stand Friday morning.

“The actions of the General Assembly are a back door to defund the police and we cannot accept this,” said Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer.

The qualified immunity bill would have allowed those alleging violations of their rights to sue police and seek damages in court. Currently, qualified immunity often shields officers from civil lawsuits.

Republican Del. Jason Miyares was also at the press conference.

He says, in his opinion, what he’s seen in the General Assembly is the most anti-police agenda thus far. He says the bill makes officers’ jobs more dangerous and difficult.

“Qualified immunity basically says if I’m a police officer chasing an armed robber suspect in a high-speed chase and I’m going one mile over the speed limit and I get in an accident I could be personally sued and lose my home and my life savings,” Miyares said.

Virginia Beach Sheriff Ken Stolle calls the attempt to abolish qualified immunity an attack on law enforcement.

He referred to how the community was thankful to police officers for their response during the Virginia Beach mass shooting, but now he believes there’s a different tone.

“Less than a year and a half ago, we were heroes. What the hell has changed in the last year and a half? What happened in the last year and a half that made us villains now? Nothing has happened in Virginia Beach that I’m aware of. Nothing has happened in Richmond or other places that I’m aware of, but we’re villains now,” said Stolle.

While the Senate struck down the bill on qualified immunity, lawmakers did float the idea of creating a commission to take a deeper look at the measure next year.

