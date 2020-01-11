Sens. Kaine, Warner ask for federal funding to improve Amtrak service

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 22: An Amtrak train waits at a platform prior to its departure at Union Station November 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. The American Automobile Association (AAA) has predicted that nearly 51 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more this Thanksgiving holiday weekend. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAVY) — United States Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner have sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation voicing support for Virginia joint application with Amtrak to get funds to improve passenger rail service.

Virginia is pushing for funding to improve the rail system following a recommendation by the National Surface Transportation Board to retire many existing rail cars.

Some of those cars are more than 40 years old.

The funding would be under the USDOT’s federal-state partnership for the State of Good Repair Program.

“Maintaining and repairing current equipment is costly in terms of both safety and efficiency. New railcars will provide safer, better, and more reliable mobility,” the senators wrote in their letter to DOT Secretary Elaine Chao. “This funding, in conjunction with Virginia’s numerous high priority passenger rail projects, will help make state-sponsored service a more reliable and pleasant transportation alternative.”

Virginia is one of 17 states and regional authorities that funds the Amtrak business lines of service.

Stops in Virginia include Newport News, Norfolk, Richmond, and Roanoke.

A copy of the letter can be found here and below.