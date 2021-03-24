Senators Warner & Kaine announce more than $2.3 million in federal funding to better serve rural Virginia

WASHINGTON (WAVY) – U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced $2,390,400 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide infrastructure improvements in Virginia.
In a press release, the Senators said the funding was awarded through the Community Facilities Direct Loans & Grants Program and the Community Facilities Loan Guarantees Program. Both programs are administered by USDA’s Rural Development.
The programs are intended to offer direct loans, loan guarantees, and grants to develop or improve essential public facilities in rural communities.
“These investments will help these regions better meet the needs of the communities they serve while continuing to address public safety challenges amid the COVID pandemic,” said the Senators.
The Senators said on Wednesday, the funding will be awarded through a grant-loan combination.
Below is a breakdown of the funding:
- Greensville County will receive a loan of $1,146,200 to purchase a new E-1 ladder fire truck for the Greensville Fire Department.
- The town of Blackstone will receive a grant of $75,000 and a loan of $78,000 to purchase a new sanitation vehicle.
- Additionally, Blackstone will receive two grants totaling $150,000 and two loans totaling $104,000 to purchase two new dump trucks for the town.
- Richmond County will receive a grant of $21,000 and a loan of $35,000 to purchase two law enforcement vehicles.
- Richmond County Volunteer Fire Department Inc. in Warsaw, Virginia will receive a grant of $75,000 and a loan of $375,000 to purchase a fire truck with a 3,000-gallon capacity to improve access to rural areas.
- Russell County Public Service Authority in Lebanon, Virginia will receive a grant of $75,000 and a loan of $97,700 to purchase six service trucks.
- The town of Exmore will receive a grant of $54,000 and a loan of $19,000 to purchase a used street sweeper.
- The town of Brodnax will receive a grant of $66,000 to purchase three new sewer pumps and pump station controllers.
- Drakes Branch Volunteer Fire Department will receive a grant of $19,500 to purchase a utility terrain vehicle (UTV), trailer, and equipment.