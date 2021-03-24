Senators Warner & Kaine announce more than $2.3 million in federal funding to better serve rural Virginia

The funding will go toward purchasing 15 Service Vehicles, three new sewer pumps, and other equipment needs

WASHINGTON (WAVY) – U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced $2,390,400 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide infrastructure improvements in Virginia.

In a press release, the Senators said the funding was awarded through the Community Facilities Direct Loans & Grants Program and the Community Facilities Loan Guarantees Program. Both programs are administered by USDA’s Rural Development.

The programs are intended to offer direct loans, loan guarantees, and grants to develop or improve essential public facilities in rural communities.

“These investments will help these regions better meet the needs of the communities they serve while continuing to address public safety challenges amid the COVID pandemic,” said the Senators.

The Senators said on Wednesday, the funding will be awarded through a grant-loan combination.

Below is a breakdown of the funding: