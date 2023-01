RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – Senator-elect Aaron Rouse is set to be sworn in on Wednesday.

According to a tweet from Aaron Rouse, the swearing-in will take place at 1 p.m. during the Senate floor session of the Virginia General Assembly.

Rouse defeated Republican Kevin Adams in the race for Virginia’s 7th Senate District, flipping the seat that was formerly held by Republican Jen Kiggans.