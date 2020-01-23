Sen. Warner demands implementation of national Ashanti Alert system

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General William Barr urging the agency to comply with the law and fully implement the Ashanti Alert system by the March 19th deadline.

This date was recommended by Sen. Warner, who successfully included language in the government funding bills directing the Department of Justice to take swift measures to get the critical life-saving alert system fully implemented.

“I am profoundly disappointed that the Department has failed to implement the Ashanti Alert system in a well-organized and competent way. I look forward to the Department’s report and expeditious implementation,” said Sen. Warner.

On Dec. 6, 2018, Sen. Warner secured unanimous passage of the Ashanti Alert Act through the Senate.

In August 2019, Warner expressed the need for the alert’s swift implementation, following a meeting with Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Sullivan.

He has also demanded in-person meetings with the DOJ, and pressed the DOJ for implementation updates and urged congressional appropriators to provide full funding for the timely implementation of the Ashanti Alert.

Below is the letter Senator Warner wrote to Attorney General William Barr:

Dear Attorney General Barr:

Over a year ago, President Trump signed the bipartisan Ashanti Alert Act (P.L.115-401) into law. I write today to draw your attention to language I included in the FY20 Consolidated Appropriations Act directing the Department of Justice to take swift measures to fully implement the Ashanti Alert system.

Specifically, Congress directs the Department “to provide a report to the House and Senate Appropriations Committees no later than 30 days after enactment” of the FY20 Consolidated Appropriations Act (P.L. 116 –93) detailing progress on the implementation of the Ashanti Alert Act. Further, the language directs the report to set out a final deadline for implementation no later than 90 days after enactment. As the FY20 Consolidated Appropriations Act was enacted on December 20, 2019, I will look for the Department’s initial report next week, which should include a plan for full implementation of the Ashanti Alert Act by March 19, 2020.

As I have noted in three previous letters, the Ashanti Alert system will save lives by closing the existing gap in our nation’s missing person alert systems. This crucial public safety system is named in honor of Ashanti Billie, a 19-year-old who was abducted in Norfolk, Virginia on September 18, 2017. Ashanti was found murdered – 11 days after she was initially reported missing. Because of Ashanti’s age, she did not qualify for AMBER or Silver Alerts and thus critical resources were not used to locate her whereabouts.

I am profoundly disappointed that the Department has failed to implement the Ashanti Alert system in a well-organized and competent way. I look forward to the Department’s report and expeditious implementation.

Sincerely,

