Sen. Tim Kaine holds events in Hampton Roads discussing offshore wind, gun violence prevention

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Sen. Tim Kaine toured and attended mass at the newly restored Basilica of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception in Norfolk Wednesday.

The historic church is the only African-American Basilica in the country. During his visit, Kaine voiced his concern regarding the latest shootings at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

Kaine told 10 On Your Side the shootings reminded him of the Virginia Beach mass shooting that took the lives of 11 people back in 2019 as well as the Virginia Tech shooting in 2007.

Later that day, Kaine held a roundtable with key stake holders in Hampton Roads to discuss the growth of the offshore wind industry.

Kaine has been a strong advocate for offshore wind in the commonwealth. Earlier in March, Kaine issued a letter to the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) urging officials to fast-track the development of offshore wind in Coastal Virginia.