Sen. Tim Kaine says jurors must be impartial in Donald Trump’s impeachment trial

PORTSMOUTH, Va (WAVY) — Friday is the last day for opening statements from Democratic house managers when it comes to the impeachment hearings for President Donald Trump.

They continue to focus on the obstruction of Congress charge against the president.

From the beginning, Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia said the House of Representatives had no choice but to initiate a formal impeachment inquiry against Trump.

10 On Your Side spoke to Kaine on Friday. He expressed issues with evidence presented in the trial and said senators should have had access to that material earlier.

“The fact that the White House was so adamant against producing any documents and that the Republican majority has so far stood against the presentation of the full evidence record, [that] suggests it’s not really a fair trial but more importantly to me, it suggests to me that they are afraid of what is in those documents and they are afraid of what the witnesses will testify — and that should tell the American public something,” Kaine said.

Kaine says he knows the courtroom from front to back, but the one hat he has never worn is that of a juror.

“We take an oath to do impartial justice and I have taken that oath. I have to grapple with three sets of questions. One, what are the facts? Two, do the facts establish either or both of the articles, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress? And if they do, do they establish them at such a level, a high crime or misdemeanor to warrant removal of the President from office?” Kaine explained.

Kaine also discussed his view on the importance of the War Powers Resolution. It would prevent any president from starting a war with Iran without congressional approval. He says this should not be a controversial vote — it states plainly what should be obvious based on the Constitution.

Trump’s defense team takes over going into the weekend.

Republican senate leaders say they’re planning for a short day.