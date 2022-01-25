Sen. Mark Warner tests positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Sen. Mark Warner’s office announced on Tuesday evening that the senator has a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

According to a release from his communications director, Warner was vaccinated against COVID-19 and had his booster shot.

The senator’s symptoms are mild. The release states that Warner will be working from home during his isolation period.

Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated, or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics. Those seeking to find or schedule a testing appointment can visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov/testingappointment.