Sen. Mark Warner sworn in for 3rd term

WASHINGTON (WAVY) – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) was sworn into office for his third term in a socially distant ceremony by Vice President Mike Pence.

The ceremony occurred on Sunday, the first day of the 117th Congress.



Sen. Warner, a former Virginia Governor, was first elected to the United States Senate in 2008; he was re-elected in 2014 and 2020. He is ranked 32nd in seniority in the 100-member legislative body.

A business leader and co-founder of the cellular giant Nextel, Sen. Warner, will continue to serve on the Senate’s Banking, Budget, Finance, Rules and Intelligence committees.

Honored to have been sworn into the U.S. Senate for a third term. I will keep working with my colleagues from both parties to improve the lives of Virginians and Americans.



We have more work to do, and I am prepared to get to it. pic.twitter.com/83U7EEqfvL — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) January 3, 2021

“I am honored that Virginians decided to send me back to work for them in the Senate. In the 117th Congress, I will keep working to expand economic opportunity, lower healthcare costs, and combat the ongoing health and economic crisis plaguing our country,” said Sen. Warner.



“As a business leader, governor, and during my two terms in the U.S. Senate, I have always been willing to work across the aisle to improve the lives of Virginians and Americans. We have more work to do, and I am prepared to get to it.”