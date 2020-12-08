Sen. DeSteph files petition for injunction to reopen Pocahontas building in Richmond to constituents

State Sen. Bill DeSteph of the 8th Senate District arrives at the Republican victory party in Virginia Beach, Va., Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (Steve Earley/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Sen. Bill DeSteph has filed a court petition for an injunction against Senate Rules Chair Sen. Mamie Locke, House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn and others to have the Pocahontas building — where the legislators’ offices are — open to constituents.

The building is currently only open for legislators and credentialed employees.

According to the filing, on Dec. 2 DeSteph was told by Locke and Filler-Corn that the Pocahontas building could be closed to only employees and legislators due to the rise in COVID-19 numbers.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, claims First Amendment violations and cites other government buildings and forums that are open. It says there can be less restrictive options such as appointments and capacity restrictions instead of a full closure.

The lawsuit asks for an injunction and says DeSteph “and constituents … will suffer irreparable harm if an injunction is not granted.” The suit is against Locke, Filler-Corn, Clerk of the Senate Susan Clarke Schaar, Clerk of the House of Delegates Suzette Denslow and the Virginia Division of Capitol Police.

“The plaintiff acknowledges the COVID-19 pandemic and its implications, however, there is no heightened medical basis to deprive the plaintiff or his constituents open access to government and the right to peacefully assemble in person, at the public building where the legislative body has officials offices and where the legislative body regularly meets the public during the General Assembly session,” the court filing reads.

The General Assembly session starts in just over a month.

According to an email sent by Schaar and included in the court filing, there is a constituent hotline that’s been set up to take and transmit messages. That hotline is being managed by a limited number of people.

The attorney representing DeSteph is Tim Anderson of Anderson Law in Virginia Beach, who recently announced his intent to run for a seat in the Virginia House of Delegates.