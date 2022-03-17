ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — On Thursday afternoon, Roanoke Councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr. entered a no contest plea for embezzlement after being accused of taking money from the Northwest Neighborhood Environmental Organization (NNEO).

During opening statements of the embezzlement trial on Wednesday, March 16, the Commonwealth’s Attorney accused Jeffrey of making several purchases using the NNEO accounts which had nothing to do with the nonprofit.

The defense argued that Jeffrey had authorization to make those purchases and that he only did so for things used as temporary or transitional housing for residents.

However, a former member of the NNEO Board took the stand as a witness for the prosecution, saying that the organization never had transitional housing, nor does he remember a board member authorizing Jeffrey’s expenses.

Then, on Thursday, March 17, Jeffrey pled no contest to one count of embezzlement, with the second count being merged into the first.

The sentencing hearing is set for June 7, but Jeffrey will remain in custody until then. He can serve a maximum of 20 years.

This news comes after Jeffrey was found guilty of two counts of obtaining money under false pretenses on Tuesday, March 15.

This is a developing story.