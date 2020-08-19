Richmond councilwoman calls for probe into contract to remove Confederate statues

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond councilmember is calling for an investigation into Mayor Levar Stoney’s decision to remove Confederate statues from the city.

In a letter obtained by 8News from Councilwoman Kim Gray, she points to “news reports” citing a procurement contract Mayor Levar Stoney made with a firm linked to one of his political contributors, as the reason for the probe. The firm in question, NAH LLC, reportedly contracted $1.8 million to remove statues such as Stonewall Jackson and JEB Stuart.

8News reported in July that Stoney declared he was using his emergency powers to take the statues down after some was toppled by protesters during local outcry following the death of George Floyd.

Part of a statement from Stoney’s Chief of Staff Lincoln Saunders says the city reached out to six major firms in the area to do this work and others in the region. Saunders said they came up short after several days, with only one contractor expressing they would take the job.

Full statement from Mayor Stoney’s Chief of Staff Lincoln Saunders

8News reached out to Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin for comment. She stated that she has received the letter and is reviewing it.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

