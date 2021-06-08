Results: Virginia attorney general, lieutenant governor, House of Delegates races

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginians selected their nominees for multiple statewide offices during primary elections on Tuesday: attorney general, lieutenant governor and House of Delegates seats.

Voters also cast ballots for some local races in Hampton Roads, as well as the Democratic nominee for governor.

While Virginia did not register its voters by political party, any registered voter could take part in the June 8 primary. Each voter was only allowed to select one ballot.

Polls closed at 7 p.m. Here are the results for state races including lieutenant governor, attorney general, and House of Delegates races. This information will be updated as results come in.

Lieutenant governor

No results yet. This information will be updated as results come in.

Six candidates were in the race for lieutenant governor: Del. Sam Rasoul (Roanoke), Del. Hala Ayala (Prince William), Del. Mark Levine (Alexandria), Sean Perryman, Xavier Warren and Andria McClellan.

Del. Elizabeth Guzman withdrew from the race in April, but was listed on the ballot. Notices were posted at polling places informing voters.

Attorney general

No results yet. This information will be updated as results come in.

Attorney General Mark Herring sought a third term in office against challenger Del. Jay Jones (D-Norfolk) in the primary.

House of Delegates

No results yet. This information will be updated as results come in.

Democrats in the Virginia House of Delegates faced more challengers than Republicans in the primary, with 14 incumbents having to run in the primary. In total, voters in 19 House districts selected Democratic nominees for the general election.

Governor’s race

Five Democratic candidates also sought the party’s nomination in the governor’s race on Tuesday: Del. Lee Carter (Manassas), state Sen. Jennifer McClellan (Richmond), Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy and former governor Terry McAuliffe.

The Virginia GOP opted for a party-run convention in early May to select its statewide candidates, leaving those races up to convention delegates and not primary voters.

Glenn Youngkin secured the Republican nomination for governor. Winsome Sears won the party’s lieutenant governor’s race and Del. Jason Miyares (Virginia Beach) is the GOP’s nominee for attorney general.

Local races in Hampton, Norfolk

On Tuesday, voters in Hampton and Norfolk also cast votes for local races, including Norfolk commonwealth’s attorney and Hampton sheriff and treasurer.