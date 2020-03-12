Reps. Scott, Fudge introduce legislation to provide emergency EBT assistance during coronavirus outbreak

FILE- In this Jan. 24, 2019, file photo, the U.S. Capitol at sunset in Washington. Republicans have high hopes of using the House drive toward impeaching President Donald Trump to defeat Democrats from swing districts loaded with moderate voters. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — Representatives Bobby Scott (VA-3) and Marcia L. Fudge (OH-11) have introduced the Pandemic EBT Act to provide states the option to extend Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to households with children attending schools that are closed due to the coronavirus.

The bill authorizes the Secretary of Agriculture to approve state agency plans to provide Pandemic EBT benefits to households with children who would receive free or reduced-price school lunches.

“Public health emergencies are particularly dangerous for low-income families that are already struggling to cover the cost of basic essentials,” Scott said.

Under the bill, the Secretary of Agriculture may approve state plans to provide Pandemic EBT benefits to eligible households with children who may or may not already be participating in SNAP.

Eligible children must be receiving free or reduced-price school meals and be enrolled at a school that is closed for no less than five consecutive days due to the pandemic emergency based on an outbreak of coronavirus, according to the press release.

“As we begin to take precautionary measures to prevent the coronavirus by closing schools, there is no better time than the present to prepare to guarantee vulnerable Americans are fed during this and future public health emergencies,” Fudge said.

Benefits provided to approved households can be no less than the value of school meals at the federal free rate over the course of five school days for each eligible child in the household.

The representatives say the measure is similar to the flexibilities provided by Congress in fiscal year 2010 in response to the H1/N1 influenza pandemic of 2009.

