RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger has told multiple people she plans to run for governor in 2025, according to news outlet Politico.

The seat Spanberger currently occupies at Capitol Hill is considered a must-win for Democrats in the 2024 election.

Reporting from Politico stated, “Spanberger and one of her top political aides told four Democrats that she is preparing to launch a bid for the governor’s mansion that Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin will vacate in 2025, according to four people familiar with those conversations.”

Spanberger, a two-term congresswoman and former CIA officer, declared victory in the 2022 race for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District over Republican Yesli Vega.

This story was written with attribution to Politico as the primary source.