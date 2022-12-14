WASHINGTON (WAVY) – Democratic Congresswoman Elaine Luria gave her final speech on the House floor Wednesday.

Luria thanked her constituents in Virginia’s second congressional district for letting her serve them for four years.

“I want to thank my staff in Washington and our three district offices for your tireless dedication to the people of Virginia’s second district. You have assisted so many who needed a helping hand— everyone from farmers to shipbuilders in Coastal Virginia,” Luria said.

She continued her speech by touching upon an array of challenges the country has faced during her four years in office. She also urged her colleagues to counter the growing threat that China poses to the United States, as well as the importance of growing the navy.

The threats we face as a nation continue to grow as we witness Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine, Iran’s persistent pursuit of a nuclear weapon, and the rise of China, threatening our maritime and national security. We have heard testimony that China is likely to attempt to take Taiwan by force in the next five years, and this is our most pressing national security concern. The action or inaction we take in standing up to China in this moment will determine whose values will rule the remainder of the 21st century and beyond— The United States and our allies— or the Chinese Communist Party. That is why, as I depart, I urge my colleagues to take this threat seriously. To fulfill the constitutional task of Article 1, Section 8, to “provide and maintain a Navy.” If we fail to remain the predominant maritime power in the Pacific. Frankly, nothing else that we do here in this Congress will matter if we don’t get this right.”

Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA)

Luria will be replaced by Republican Jen Kiggan who defeated Luria in November.