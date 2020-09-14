Protesters gathered outside of Richmond City Hall

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Protesters have megaphones and are speaking to a crowd on the steps of Richmond City Hall. Roads are blocked off by bikers on E Marshall Street between N 10th Street and N Ninth Street.
People are seated in the street and on the sidewalks as well. At least 60 or 70 people have joined the gathering.
VCU sent out an alert around 5 p.m. announcing a public assembly on East Broad Street and another alert shortly before 6 p.m. stating there is a public assembly in front of City Hall.
The 8News team saw Richmond police leave the scene around 6 p.m. At about 6:30 p.m. demonstrators have bicyclists blocked the road.
Around this time, a people spray painted the phrases “DEFUND RPD!” and “ABOLISH POLICE” on the road.
At about 6:40 p.m. protesters left the E. Marshall Street side of City Hall, headed north on 9th Street.
After turning onto Mosby Street, the crowd has dispersed at the parking lot of Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School, with protesters getting into cars and leaving.
