Protesters gathered outside of Richmond City Hall

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Protesters have megaphones and are speaking to a crowd on the steps of Richmond City Hall. Roads are blocked off by bikers on E Marshall Street between N 10th Street and N Ninth Street.

People are seated in the street and on the sidewalks as well. At least 60 or 70 people have joined the gathering.





VCU sent out an alert around 5 p.m. announcing a public assembly on East Broad Street and another alert shortly before 6 p.m. stating there is a public assembly in front of City Hall.

The 8News team saw Richmond police leave the scene around 6 p.m. At about 6:30 p.m. demonstrators have bicyclists blocked the road.

Around this time, a people spray painted the phrases “DEFUND RPD!” and “ABOLISH POLICE” on the road.

Someone has spray painted the road “DEFUND RPD!” as a demonstration continues outside Richmond City Hall. Our recording of this was not welcome by some here. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/dHbzPu1b4G — Ben Dennis 8News (@broadcastben_) September 14, 2020





At about 6:40 p.m. protesters left the E. Marshall Street side of City Hall, headed north on 9th Street.

This protest has now left the E. Marshall Street side of City Hall, now heading north on 9th Street. Bicyclists and cars that were parked here are moving as well. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/IVVV5CUi7M — Ben Dennis 8News (@broadcastben_) September 14, 2020

After turning onto Mosby Street, the crowd has dispersed at the parking lot of Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School, with protesters getting into cars and leaving.

LATEST HEADLINES: