Proposed Virginia bill would require police to release body cam footage within 15 days

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Several criminal justice reform bills are making their way through the General Assembly, including one dealing with police body camera footage.

House Bill 1941, authored by Delegate Sam Rasoul, would require police officers to release audio and video recordings within 15 days of a violent incident.

Specifically, this applies if an officer discharges their gun, uses a stun gun, or other chemical agent on a person and it results in serious bodily injury or death.

The bill calls on law enforcement agencies to post the recordings on a website or other public space.

It also states, “any person denied the rights and privileges conferred may proceed to enforce such rights and privileges by filing a petition for mandamus or injunction pursuant to the Virginia Freedom of Information Act.”

The Virginia NAACP is backing this bill, along with several others including HB2291, HB2325, and HB2226.