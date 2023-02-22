RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two bills supporting firearm possession were effectively killed in the Virginia General Assembly on Monday.

The first bill — House Bill 2460 — would have prevented most state agencies and public institutions of higher education from adopting or continuing to enforce workplace rules preventing officers or employees from storing firearms and ammunition in a locked private vehicle at their workplace.

The second bill — House Bill 2228 — would have allowed those with a concealed handgun permit to not have to provide proof of competence to be given a renewed permit.

Both bills were referred to a judiciary committee before being “passed by” and effectively killed.