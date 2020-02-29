Presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar cancels Norfolk visit, husband to appear instead

Amy Klobuchar gestures to an audience at a breakfast event on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Atlanta. Klobuchar, along with Pete Buttigieg, Cory Booker, Andrew Yang and Tom Steyer, all presidential hopefuls, spoke at the event hosted by the Al Sharpton’s National Action Network. (AP Photo/ Ron Harris)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The presidential candidate from Minnesota canceled her appearance in Norfolk Saturday ahead of Super Tuesday, and placed her husband instead.

Klobuchar’s website says her husband will make an appearance. The event starts at 4:30 p.m. at Elation Brewing Company, 5104 Colley Avenue.

On Friday night, her campaign announced she would not stop in Norfolk Saturday as planned. Instead, she will only stop in Richmond at 12:15 p.m. before heading to Portland, Maine.

Klobuchar is polling around 5 percent nationally, but recently took third place in the New Hampshire primary with about 20 percent of the vote, behind Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders (26%) and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg (24%).

She’s polling around 7 percent in Virginia, per Real Clear Politics, good for sixth place. Sanders (25%), New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg (19.5%) and former Vice President Joe Biden (18.5%) are in the top 3 for Virginia.

Both Sanders and Biden are also coming to Hampton Roads this weekend. Sanders will be at Virginia Wesleyan University in Virginia Beach on Saturday night, and Biden will be in Norfolk on Sunday.

Latest Posts