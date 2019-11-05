Precincts report strong and steady voter turnout Tuesday

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Voters have already flocked to the polls in greater numbers than some previous years in Hampton Roads.

By Tuesday afternoon, some south Hampton Roads registrars reported they had seen higher and steady voter turnout at various polling places.

Republicans are trying to keep a slim margin they’ve had in the state Senate and House of Delegates over Democrats. Republicans narrowly hold control over the state’s legislative branch with 51-48 in the House of Delegates and 20-19 in the Senate.

This year’s election could possibly result in a turnover of power if currently Republican-held seats are filled by Democrats.

In Virginia Beach, voters were off to an early start but kept up the momentum through the day.

Polls opened at 6 a.m. A polling site at Windsor Woods Elementary School in Virginia Beach had several voters lined up before the doors even opened.

As of 3 p.m., the Virginia Beach voter registrar said turnout was at 75,000 voters, compared to about 63,000 total voters in 2015.

In Norfolk, the Chrysler Museum saw more than 1,000 voters between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m.

Voter turnout was steady Tuesday, although the City of Norfolk does not count citywide voter turnout until the polls close.

The museum also saw one of the biggest turnouts two years ago when the Virginia election for governor was underway.

Suffolk’s general registrar said there was a solid voter turnout of about 25.5 percent around noon. The registrar expected another wave of voters Tuesday afternoon as people leave work.

Del. Chris Jones, a Republican, is fighting to keep his 76th District seat in the House of Delegates, which encompasses much of Suffolk.

Elections officials at one precinct in Suffolk said 842 people had voted in the election so far by 4 p.m.

In 2017, voters cast only 112 votes when Chris Jones ran unopposed.