RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — History was made on Wednesday as Virginia opened up its 2024 legislative session.

Portsmouth Del. Don Scott was officially sworn in as the commonwealth’s first Black Speaker of the House.

“My immediate emotion is just gratitude,” Scott said.

Scott’s mother Helen Scott was also in attendance for the groundbreaking moment, with WAVY’s Andy Fox capturing an emotional embrace between mother and son. It came three decades after the new speaker was convicted on federal drug charges. He spent nearly eight years in prison.

Helen Scott said he always “made lemonade out of lemons … I taught all my children when you do what you’re supposed to do, you can’t go wrong,” she said.

Scott thanked his mother during his speech to the body, saying “she’s tough y’all, I’ve got to honor her today. She was orphaned as a child. She raised six children by herself … ”

Scott will preside over a slight Democratic majority in the House this legislative session, after Democrats won back the majority in November’s elections. Democrats also have a small majority in the Virginia Senate.

