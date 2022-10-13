NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — In a new poll from Christopher Newport University, officials say Virginians are split on several issues as the November election nears.

In a brand new poll released Wednesday, it appears Virginia voters are fairly split regarding the direction the state is headed. 42% say it’s in the right direction while 40% say otherwise. 50% approved of the job newly elected Gov. Glenn Youngkin is doing.

Democrats are slightly favored on a generic ballot with 46% of registered voters in the state saying they will support the Democratic Party’s candidate in their district compared to 40% for the Republican Party’s candidate.

Among the topics favored by Virginia voters is Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act provisions related to healthcare and the environment are popular among Virginia voters.

Among Republicans, the top issues facing the country are the economy/inflation (53%), immigration (11%) and crime (7%). For Democrats, the top issues are climate change (17%), racial inequality (16%), and abortion (15%).

In regards to abortion, Virginia registered voters oppose the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade (58% to 36%) and prefer abortion to be legal in most/all cases (67% to 27%). However, a narrow majority support/strongly support an abortion ban at 15 weeks with exceptions for rape, incest, and life of the mother (51%).

Read the full results of the poll HERE.