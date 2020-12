RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- As people all over the world and throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia anxiously await their turn to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, others are waiting to take advantage of them. Attorney General Mark Herring is asking that all Virginians be aware of possible vaccine-related scams and take precautions to make sure they don't fall victim to one.

Different types of potential scams could include attempts to sell medications, treatments or vaccinations to are said to prevent or cure the coronavirus.