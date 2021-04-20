Virginia, North Carolina officials react to Derek Chauvin trial verdict

In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin is taken into custody as his attorney, Eric Nelson, left, looks on, after the verdicts were read at Chauvin’s trial for the 2020 death of George Floyd, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia officials are reacting after a jury found former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin guilty of all counts in the murder of George Floyd.

Chauvin was charged with unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the May 25 death. He was found guilty of all charges.

Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, was declared dead after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against his neck for about nine minutes. Floyd’s death sparked protests and civil unrest in Minneapolis and across the U.S. over police brutality, at points turning violent.

Several Virginia officials reacted to the verdict Tuesday afternoon.

Gov. Northam called the verdict a step towards accountability for police.

“I pray that today brings some small comfort to the family of George Floyd and all who loved him. May we honor his legacy by continuing on this march towards justice and meaningful change. We have a lot of work ahead.”

He should still be alive today, and no courtroom decision can bring him back. But this decision is an important step towards justice—for George Floyd, for his family, for his community, and for our entire country. pic.twitter.com/eQjMiPE2Ou — Governor Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) April 20, 2021

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper commended the jury for their work while advocating for positive change moving forward.

I appreciate the jury’s work for justice. George Floyd’s death shouldn’t have happened and we must continue to work to bring positive change to our state and country. – RC — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) April 20, 2021

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe said Tuesday’s verdict delivered accountability, however, “this racist, broken system remains intact.”

“The time to act is now. We need reform before even one more Black or Brown life it taken,” said McAuliffe.

Congressman Bobby Scott said that although nothing will George Floyd back, the verdict was just.

“Derek Chauvin was afforded the due process that George Floyd was denied and found guilty by a jury of his peers, ” said Scott.

Virginia Attorney general Mark Herring said the verdict will provide “measure of justice and accountability for a heatless and senseless murder.”

My full statement below: pic.twitter.com/4M1YdkoQ1m — Mark Herring (@MarkHerringVA) April 20, 2021

Sen. Tim Kaine called for reform stating that “one correct verdict does not negate the profound injustice that persists every day.”

My statement on the conviction of Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd: pic.twitter.com/pRNpW0lbzh — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) April 20, 2021

Congressman Elaine Luria said she hopes the verdict brings the Floyd’s family peace, however, Luria said there are still a lot of families seeking justice for their lost loved ones.

Virginia House Democratic Majority Leader Charniele Herring and House Democratic Caucus Chair Rip Sullivan said while justice has been served, there is still a long road ahead to eliminate inequality and injustice.

“Floyd’s death reawakened our communities to the need for urgent, effective reforms to ensure greater accountability for wrongdoing by those in uniform,” said Herring and Sullivan in a joint statement.

“Each person deserves to be treated with the same level of respect by police—regardless of race, ethnicity, or background—while also knowing that law enforcement cares about them and their community.”

Several other Virginia leaders voiced their reactions on social media.

This verdict does not bring back the lives that have been lost, but is a step in the right direction for accountability and future criminal justice reform. — Delegate Mike Mullin (@mikemullin4VA) April 20, 2021

This is the beginning of change to come. Today, America saw what accountability looks like. #JusticeforGeorgeFloyd — Del. Kelly Convirs-Fowler (@DelegateFowler) April 20, 2021

But we can never truly rest until the systemic racism that has long pervaded American history is rooted out in its entirety. — Mark Levine (@DelegateMark) April 20, 2021