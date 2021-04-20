Virginia, North Carolina officials react to Derek Chauvin trial verdict

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia officials are reacting after a jury found former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin guilty of all counts in the murder of George Floyd.
Chauvin was charged with unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the May 25 death. He was found guilty of all charges.
Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, was declared dead after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against his neck for about nine minutes. Floyd’s death sparked protests and civil unrest in Minneapolis and across the U.S. over police brutality, at points turning violent.
Several Virginia officials reacted to the verdict Tuesday afternoon.
Gov. Northam called the verdict a step towards accountability for police.
“I pray that today brings some small comfort to the family of George Floyd and all who loved him. May we honor his legacy by continuing on this march towards justice and meaningful change. We have a lot of work ahead.”
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper commended the jury for their work while advocating for positive change moving forward.
Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe said Tuesday’s verdict delivered accountability, however, “this racist, broken system remains intact.”
“The time to act is now. We need reform before even one more Black or Brown life it taken,” said McAuliffe.
Congressman Bobby Scott said that although nothing will George Floyd back, the verdict was just.
“Derek Chauvin was afforded the due process that George Floyd was denied and found guilty by a jury of his peers, ” said Scott.
Virginia Attorney general Mark Herring said the verdict will provide “measure of justice and accountability for a heatless and senseless murder.”
Sen. Tim Kaine called for reform stating that “one correct verdict does not negate the profound injustice that persists every day.”
Congressman Elaine Luria said she hopes the verdict brings the Floyd’s family peace, however, Luria said there are still a lot of families seeking justice for their lost loved ones.
Virginia House Democratic Majority Leader Charniele Herring and House Democratic Caucus Chair Rip Sullivan said while justice has been served, there is still a long road ahead to eliminate inequality and injustice.
“Floyd’s death reawakened our communities to the need for urgent, effective reforms to ensure greater accountability for wrongdoing by those in uniform,” said Herring and Sullivan in a joint statement.
“Each person deserves to be treated with the same level of respect by police—regardless of race, ethnicity, or background—while also knowing that law enforcement cares about them and their community.”
Several other Virginia leaders voiced their reactions on social media.