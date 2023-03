HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Gov. Gleen Youngkin says Virginia is investing millions into innovative lab schools which are public schools in partnership with an institute in higher education.

Lab Schools are designed to stimulate the development of innovative education programs for preschool through grade 12 students.

Locally, funds are heading into several Virginia colleges and universities, including ones in Hampton Roads.

The Department of Education is currently reviewing an additional 3 planning grant applications and 2 lab school launch applications.

The first thirteen approved planning grants to develop innovative lab schools in the Commonwealth are listed below:

University of Mary Washington

University of Mary Washington proposes a computer and data science high school focused on preparing students for college, career opportunities, and the teaching profession. They are considering an extended school year, work-based learning opportunities, and innovative instructional approaches.

Mountain Gateway Community College

Mountain Gateway Community College proposes a high school IT Academy focused on cybersecurity, cloud community, and IT technical support. Students will be able to earn credentials in various coding languages, including Amazon Web Services (AWS) Certified Cloud Practitioner.

George Mason University

George Mason University proposes an Accelerated College Pathways Academy focused on IT, expanding Mason’s tech talent degree programs, and having students graduate with an Associate’s degree along with their high school diploma.

Old Dominion University

Old Dominion University proposes a Maritime and Coastal Innovation Collaboratory, a STEM/CTE high school focused on the maritime industry. One pathway will include a strong focus on career and technical education and prepare students for careers immediately after graduating from high school. A second pathway will focus on preparing students for college programs designed to produce graduates ready for STEM careers in the maritime field.

Virginia Commonwealth University

Virginia Commonwealth University proposes to combine their Teacher Residency program with CodeRVA High School to develop a workforce of teachers that are able to provide computer science-focused education to their future students.

Eastern Shore Community College

Eastern Shore Community College proposes The Aerospace Academy Lab School of Eastern Shore, a Pre-K through 12th grade STEM school focused on increasing awareness of STEM careers, specifically in the aerospace industry. There will also be increased dual enrollment opportunities for high school aged students.

Germanna Community College

Germanna Community College proposes The Piedmont Regional Pathway to Teaching (PRPT), a Pre-K through 12th grade school meant to streamline the educational and licensure process for future teachers and provide students with rigorous, hands-on instruction in schools and a route to completion and placement in as little as two years after high school graduation.

Emory and Henry College

Emory and Henry proposes the Southwest Virginia Healthcare Excellence Academy Laboratory School, a high school career academy for 10th through 12th graders to serve as a “pipeline” for preparing future healthcare professionals to meet the workforce shortages in Southwest Virginia.

University of Virginia

University of Virginia proposes a 7th and 8th grade STEM+CS lab school focused on developing a community of practice around education that incorporates interdisciplinary, project-based, computing-rich learning experiences; developing technical skills for future workforce success by solving real-world and community-based problems with computational tools; and engaging students by incorporating their voices and choices throughout the learning process.

University of Lynchburg

University of Lynchburg proposes a K through 5th school focused on early literacy instruction and the science of reading.

Virginia Union University

Virginia Union University proposes an integrated STEAM lab school for at-risk 6th through 8th graders with a graduated five-year plan to add a secondary grade level (9th through 12th) each subsequent year after launching with a goal of dual enrollment for academically ready students.

Norfolk State University

Norfolk State University proposes a reading for STEAM interdisciplinary, gifted program to shape early literacy skills of students in pre-school through 2nd grade with regular in-service training for teachers in evidence-based literacy instruction.

Old Dominion University-Chesapeake

Old Dominion University-Chesapeake proposes to provide project-based learning activities and other experiential learning practices to promote the development of computational thinking, problem-solving, critical thinking abilities, and other skills required for success in computer science coursework. The curriculum will be designed to prepare students for three tracks in high school – a career track, an IB track, and a dual enrollment track.