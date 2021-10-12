Obama to campaign for McAuliffe in Richmond on October 23

US President Barack Obama speaks at a campaign rally for Virginia gubernatorial Terry McAuliffe (L) at Washington-Lee High School in Arlington, Virginia on November 3, 2013. AFP PHOTO/Mandel NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Former President Barack Obama will campaign for Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe on October 23 in Richmond.

The location of the event hasn’t been finalized but the public can sign up to be notified about how to get tickets.

Obama campaigned for the Democrat when McAuliffe first ran for Virginia governor in 2013. He also recently lent his support for California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who easily won his recall election.

Folks, I'm excited to announce that President Obama will be joining me in Richmond NEXT SATURDAY October 23rd for a GOTV event. Sign up to learn more here: https://t.co/ktMja6QqK7 pic.twitter.com/UvD88uQKD2 — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) October 12, 2021

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams will also campaign for McAuliffe on Sunday, October 17 in Norfolk and Northern Virginia. The Norfolk “Souls to the Polls” event will be at 12:45 p.m. at Norfolk City Hall. The public can RSVP here.

McAuliffe is facing Republican Glenn Youngkin in this year’s election. Polls have shown the two are neck-and-neck, with McAuliffe generally holding a slight edge.

Tuesday is the last day to make sure you’re registered to vote in Virginia. Early voting goes through Oct. 30 and Election Day is Nov. 2.