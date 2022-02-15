Nursing home legislation gains momentum, gets support from AARP: ‘It’s just horrific what’s happening’

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — For nearly 20 years, Del. Vivian Watts (D-Fairfax) has been on a passionate odyssey to create regulations for nursing homes in the Commonwealth. Each year, she introduces a bill in the General Assembly to set standards for staffing. Watts is familiar with what’s happening inside.

“[The residents] are my contemporaries, people that I’ve known for years. They are experiencing the kind of serious care issues that your stories documented,” Watts said.

10 On Your Side has exposed problems at two Autumn Care centers in the past two weeks — one from Norfolk, the other in Chesapeake. We’ve reached out twice to the parent company in Cleveland but received no response.

Watts says more than half of nursing home residents are Medicaid recipients and by rule, that category needs a high level of care.

“You can’t get admitted on Medicaid if you cannot perform at least two functions of daily living, typically, you can’t feed yourself, and you can’t get up and go to the bathroom,” she said.

This year, Watts has reason for hope because her bill was continued to next year’s session, which means it’s still alive. It also has the support of a powerful lobby that represents about a million members in Virginia: AARP.

“Those stories that you are telling are incredibly important, and I think more of those stories need to be told,” said Natalie Snider, AARP Virginia’s advocacy director.

The funding for the proposal would come from two sources: penalties and fees on the facilities, as well as money from the general fund. Watts says estate taxes on the most wealthy Virginians could be another source. But Snider says operators need to pitch in as well.

“[We need to] ask them to answer that question. Why don’t you have the money, why can’t you keep the staff?” Snider said. “They need to be held accountable in these facilities because it’s just horrific what’s happening.”

Snider says she’s looking forward to taking part in conversations this summer that will be part of the fact-finding process. They’ll include lawmakers, nursing homes operators and other stakeholders as the legislation to set staffing standards continues into next year’s session.