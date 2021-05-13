Northam: Virginia mask mandates to stay in place, despite CDC guidance

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Northam’s Office told 8News on Thursday that Virginia’s mask guidelines which require individuals to wear face coverings indoors are still in effect, for now, despite new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A spokesperson from the governor’s office said they are “in the process of aligning state guidance with federal policy.” They said this was a big shift on the federal level, and the office hopes to have updates on the state policy soon.

Earlier today, the CDC announced people who are fully vaccinated no longer have to wear a mask indoors.

Under current state policy, anyone five years old and up must cover their mouth and nose with a face-covering indoors.