RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam will be making an announcement in reference to restoration of rights today at 12:30 p.m.

Once a person is convicted of a felony, they lose the rights to vote, become a notary public, carry a firearm, serve on a jury or run for public officer. However, if granted a restoration of rights by the governor, a felon could have all these rights restored.

Northam will be making the announcement at 12:30 p.m. on March 16. You can watch press conference live here.