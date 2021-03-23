Northam to cohost 13th annual Conference on Agricultural Trade

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during a COVID-19 briefing at the Capitol in Richmond, Va, Wednesday Nov 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, (WAVY) — Governor Ralph Northam will co-host the 13th annual Governor’s Conference on Agricultural Trade on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.



The annual event is taking place virtually this year bringing together policymakers, agriculture and forestry businesses, and academic leaders, highlighting the vital role of agriculture and forestry in Virginia’s international trade landscape.

Governor Northam will deliver the keynote address and discuss how exports of agriculture and forestry products have been impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and recent trade tariff wars.

Tom Vilsack, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, will provide remarks discussing upcoming priorities for the U.S. Department of Agriculture along with bilateral and multilateral trade relationships.

Dame Karen Pierce, Ambassador of the United Kingdom to the United States, will also present at the conference.

Other conference speakers include Assistant U.S. Trade Representative for Agricultural Affairs and Commodity Policy Julie Callahan, Chief Economist for the American Farm Bureau Federation John Newton and Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring.

For more information about the conference or to register, please visit ag-forestry.virginia.gov/agtrade2021.