Northam sets July 9 special session to address gun violence

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Gov. Ralph Northam is summoning lawmakers back to Richmond in July for a special session to address gun violence.

This comes days after Northam announced he would be urging the General Assembly to take up a new package of gun-control legislation in the wake of a mass shooting in Virginia Beach.

Northam’s package includes ban on silencers and high capacity ammunition magazines as well as broadening the ability of local governments to limit guns in city buildings.

Northam signed a proclomation on Friday calling for the special session to happen on July 9. Read the full proclomation here.