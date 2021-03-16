Northam says thousands of former inmates in Virginia to have voting rights restored

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam answers a question during a COVID-19-19 briefing at the Capitol in Richmond, Va, Wednesday Nov 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam announced on Tuesday that thousands of former inmates in Virginia will have their voting rights restored sooner.

Right now, convicted felons in Virginia can ask the governor’s office to restore their rights after they complete probation. Moving forward, Northam said former inmates will be able to vote immediately upon release, though it will still need to be approved by his office.

“Probationary periods could last for years but that’s also time when individuals are living in the community…they should be able to exercise civil rights,” Northam said.

In preparation for this policy change, Northam said more than 69,000 individuals were identified and processed for rights restoration.

The announcement shifts state policy closer to what the General Assembly is already moving towards.

Earlier this month, lawmakers passed a constitutional amendment that would restore the rights of convicted felons automatically upon release. To become law, the amendment has to pass again in next year’s session and win a majority in a statewide voter referendum.

“It is past time to make this automatic and take the governors discretion out of the process,” Northam said,

House Democrats shied away from the Senate’s approach, which would’ve allowed inmates to vote behind bars. Some feared it went too far to gain sufficient public support.

Northam made the announcement on Tuesday at “Offender Aid and Restoration” in Richmond, which helps people re-enter society after incarceration.